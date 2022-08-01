Sports

Ireland vs South Africa, T20Is: Preview, stats, and records

Written by V Shashank Aug 01, 2022, 10:59 pm 3 min read

Having bested England 2-1 in T20Is, South Africa will face Ireland in two T20Is slated to take place on August 3 and 5 in Bristol. David Miller will captain the Proteas. They have an in-form duo in Reeza Hendricks and Rilee Rossouw in their ranks. Meanwhile, Ireland aren't a team to be undermined, given they can force an upset. Here is the statistical preview.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

South Africa boast a perfect 3-0 win-loss record against Ireland in T20Is. The Proteas had bested the Irishmen by a 3-0 margin in their last meet in 2021.

Runs Miller is the highest run-getter in Ireland-SA duels

Hard-hitter David Miller has the most T20I runs in Ireland-South Africa encounters. The southpaw has smacked 139 runs while averaging a prolific 139.00. Interestingly, he also holds the record for most runs in a series (139). Temba Bavuma (85) and Reeza Hendricks (69) follow suit. Meanwhile, Andy Balbirnie tops the scoring charts for Ireland (55). Harry Tector (44) trails the former.

Information Shamsi tops the bowling charts in Ireland-SA match-ups

Chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi has clipped seven wickets against Ireland. He averages a meek 5.85, with the best figures of 4/27. Pacer Mark Adair follows suit, having pocketed five scalps. SA's George Linde and Ireland's Simi Singh are next in line with four wickets each.

Duo De Kock, Hendricks can attain these numbers

Quinton de Kock has bashed 1,880 T20I runs (SR: 34.09). He is 54 short of usurping JP Duminy (1,934) as the highest run-getter for South Africa in the format. Hendricks has amassed 1,256 runs in the format. He needs 82 runs to surpass Jonny Bairstow's tally (1,337) in T20Is. Hendricks (190) can also pip Virat Kohli (192) and David Warner's run-count in England (254).

Bowlers South African bowlers can rise up the bowling charts

Shamsi has affected 66 dismissals at 20.95. He is SA's highest wicket-taker in this format. He can steer clear of Ajantha Mendis' wicket-tally and equal Adam Zampa (71) in the overall list of wicket-takers. Right-arm quick Kagiso Rabada can break a tie with mystery spinner Sunil Narine (56). Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi, who has snapped up 47 wickets at 16.85, can breach the 50-wicket mark.

Duo Dockrell, Adair in reach of these numbers

George Dockrell is Ireland's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. The slow left-arm orthodox has captured 78 wickets at 21.87. He can surpass Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (79) to become the 10th highest wicket-taker in the format. Meanwhile, pacer Mark Adair has claimed 64 scalps, averaging a phenomenal 17.98. He can leapfrog Stuart Broad's (65) and Mendis' (66) counts.

Feat Stirling eyes a monumental feat

Ireland's Paul Stirling is arguably one of the best batters to have graced the T20 Internationals. The top-order batter has thumped 2,894 runs while striking at 134.98. He needs 106 runs to breach the 3,000-run mark in T20I cricket. Only Rohit Sharma (3,443), Martin Guptill (3,399), and Virat Kohli (3,308) are the ones to have clocked 3,000 and more runs.

Information Balbirnie can eclipse batting greats!

Balbirnie has hoarded 1,521 runs across 72 T20Is. He can trump the likes of Lendl Simmons (1,527), Thisara Perera (1,539), Kieron Pollard (1,569), and Suresh Raina (1,605).