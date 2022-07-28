Sports

Who is South African batter Tristan Stubbs? Decoding his stats

Stubbs slammed a 28-ball 72 in the first T20I

England beat South Africa in the first T20I to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Proteas middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs starred with a 72-run knock despite their 41-run defeat. His 28-ball cameo came after the visitors were reduced to 86/4 while chasing a mammoth 235. The middle-order batter smashed the England bowlers all around the ground. Here are his career stats.

Knock Half-century in his debut international innings

Stubbs played a sensational knock in his maiden innings in international cricket. He got to his half-century, having faced just 19 balls. Stubbs eventually finished with a 28-ball 72, having smashed 2 fours and 8 sixes (SR: 257.14). As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-handed batter slammed 33 runs off just 10 balls against spinners in the match. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid were his victims.

Debut Stubbs made his international debut in June

Stubbs made his international debut earlier this year against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. However, he did not get a chance to bat in that match. He also did not bat in the Bengaluru T20I, with the match getting washed out. Stubbs finally delivered in what was the third international his career (72 vs ENG, Bristol).

Numbers His numbers in domestic cricket

Stubbs burst on to domestic circuit in 2020. As of now, he has slammed 465, 275, and 580 runs in First-class, List A, and T20 cricket, respectively. Both his domestic tons have come in the longest format. Notably, he has a strike rate of 163.84 in T20 cricket. Stubbs has hammered 40 sixes and 27 fours in the format so far.

Tournament Second-most runs in 2021/22 CSA T20 Challenge

Stubbs was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2021/22 CSA T20 Challenge. He whacked 293 runs from seven matches at an average of 48.83. He finished with a stunning strike rate of 183.12 and a best score of 80*. In terms of runs, Stubbs was only behind Pieter Malan (368). The former slammed the most runs for the Warriors in the season.

MI Mumbai Indians signed Stubbs for IPL 2022

In 2022, Mumbai Indians (MI) signed Stubbs as a replacement player for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Although he played only two innings, the five-time champions were believed to be impressed with his talent. As per ESPNcricinfo, Stubbs recently played a match for a Reliance team, an academy side of MI. The five-time IPL champions could retain him for the 2023 season.

Do you know? Marketing and business management degree

Stubbs, 21, is studying for a marketing and business management degree at Nelson Mandela University at the moment. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the rest of the T20I series against England.