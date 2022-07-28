Sports

Moeen Ali smashes fastest fifty for England (T20Is): Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 28, 2022, 04:25 pm 2 min read

On Wednesday, England all-rounder Moeen Ali cracked an 18-ball 52 in the first of three T20Is against South Africa. The southpaw smoked two fours and eight sixes en route to his fifth half-century in the format. His knock played a part in the hosts compiling 234/6. Moeen now holds the record for the fastest fifty by an Englishman in T20Is. We decode his stats.

Feat Fastest fifty for England (T20Is)

Moeen touched the 50-run mark in just 16 deliveries. He has bettered the previously held record of Liam Livingstone, who attained the feat in 17 deliveries against Pakistan in 2021. Interestingly, Eoin Morgan held the record at one stage. He slammed 21-ball fifties against New Zealand (2019) and SA (2020). Moeen then claimed figures of 1/27 to bag the Player of the Match title.

Fifties Where does Moeen's fifty rank among the fastest?

Moeen is the joint-sixth fastest half-centurion in T20Is (16 deliveries). He shares the record with West Indies' Shai Hope and Rwanda's Martin Akayezu. Yuvraj Singh (12), Mirza Ahsan (13), Colin Munro and Ramesh Satheesan (14 each), and Faisal Khan (15) have taken fewer deliveries. Meanwhile, Chris Gayle, Quinton de Kock, Paul Stirling, SJ Myburgh, Tim David, Livingstone, and HS Gericke follow Moeen (17 each).

Partnership Moeen-Bairstow light up Bristol!

Moeen and Bairstow battered the Proteas in tandem. The pair added 106 runs for the fourth wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is the highest partnership by England in the format. And, it is also the second-highest partnership for any wicket in T20 Internationals. Romania's Satheesan and Taranjit Singh hold the record, having fetched 116 runs against Serbia, Sofia, in June 2021.

Career A look at Moeen's T20I career

Since making his debut in 2014, Moeen has racked up 760 runs in 53 T20Is. He averages 20.00 but has bossed the show while striking at over 140. His last six scores read 63, 14, 36, 35, 0, and 52. He is currently the ninth-highest run-scorer for England in T20I cricket, having surpassed Luke Wright (759). An off-spinner, Moeen has claimed 37 scalps.