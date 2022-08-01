Sports

WI vs IND, 2nd T20I: Nicholas Pooran elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 01, 2022, 10:40 pm 2 min read

India lead the five-match T20I series 1-0

A dominant Team India is set to face West Indies in the second of five-match T20I series. The visitors claimed a 1-0 lead after winning the series opener by 68 runs. If they beat WI, they will equal the record of the joint-most wins by a team against the Windies in T20Is. WI captain Nicholas Pooran has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain),Suryakumar Yadav,Shreyas Iyer,Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya,Ravindra Jadeja,Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin,Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Avesh Khan,Arshdeep Singh. West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain and wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Record India on the cusp of a world record!

India have 14 wins in 21 T20Is against the Windies (L: 6, NR: 1). A win would help Team India equal Pakistan's tally, who boast 15 wins versus the Caribbeans (L: 3, NR: 3). Overall, India will hold the joint-third-most wins against a side in T20Is. They also hold the world record for most wins against an opposition, having beaten Sri Lanka 17 times.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, will play host to this encounter. Chasing sides have won six of 10 T20Is played here (NR: 2). Anything around 145-155 could be anticipated in this fixture. Pacers can be backed to be a handful. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (8:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Fancode app.

Performers Here are the key performers

Against WI, Rohit Sharma has belted 649 runs at 40.56. He has struck five fifties. Arshdeep Singh has snared 18 scalps in T20s played this year (economy: 7.40). Bhuvneshwar Kumar has pocketed 18 T20I scalps in 2022, averaging 16.00. Versus India, Nicholas Pooran has smacked 353 runs at 39.22. He holds four fifties. Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 561 runs at 37.40 (SR: 175.86).