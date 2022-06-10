Sports

Can't ask management to consider me over Rohit: Ishan Kishan

Written by V Shashank Jun 10, 2022, 12:49 pm 2 min read

Ishan Kishan slammed 11 fours and three sixes in the first T20I (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India opener Ishan Kishan slammed a 48-ball 76 in the first T20I against South Africa on Thursday. His knock propelled India to 211/4 in 20 overs. However, it wasn't enough as the hosts suffered a seven-wicket drubbing from SA. Later, Kishan said that he won't ask the team management to consider him over Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul for the opening slot. Here's why.

Statement Here's what Kishan said

"They [Rohit and Rahul] have done so much. You know, scored so many runs for our country, I can't ask them [team management] to drop them and make me play in the first place," Kishan said during the post-match conference. The 23-year-old added that he will continue doing his work and leave the rest to the selectors.

IPL 2022 A look at Kishan's numbers in IPL 2022

Prior to the ongoing five-match duels, Kishan enjoyed decent run in the Indian Premier League 2022 season. Averaging 32.15, the wicket-keeper batter stacked up 418 runs in 14 outings. He slammed three fifties with the best score of 81* against Delhi Capitals in MI's season opener. Notably, he smashed four 40-plus scores in the last five fixtures of the tournament.

T20I How has Kishan's T20I career panned out?

So far, Kishan has played in 11 T20Is since making his debut against England in 2021. The southpaw has amassed 365 runs at 36.50. He has struck at a decent rate of 127.62. He has three fifties to his name, with the best score of 89 versus Sri Lanka. His last five scores in this format read: 2, 34, 89, 16, and 76.

Second T20I Rishabh Pant & Co. eye a comeback in second T20I

KL Rahul was set to captain India in the five-match T20Is against South Africa. However, the Karnataka batter suffered a groin injury on Wednesday which ruled him out of the series. Rishabh Pant, who was earlier named as the vice-captain, was then handed the reins with Hardik Pandya as his deputy. India will face SA in the second T20I in Cuttack on Sunday.