WI vs IND, ODI series: Series preview, stats, and more

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 19, 2022, 08:13 pm 2 min read

After beating England 2-1, India have embarked on their tour to the West Indies, where they will play another three-ODI series. Shikhar Dhawan would lead the Men in Blue, who are without senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, the Caribbeans need to bounce back from their 3-0 series defeat to Bangladesh at home. Here is the statistical preview.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

West Indies and India have faced each other 136 times in ODIs, with the latter winning 67 of them. While the Caribbeans have won 63, two fixtures resulted in a tie (NR: 4). As far as the bilateral series are concerned, India are unbeaten against the Windies since May 2006. The Men in Blue have beaten WI in the last 11 ODI series.

Numbers WI vs IND: Other notable numbers

India have a win-loss record of 16-20 in the West Indies (ODIs). Interestingly, India have won the last four bilateral ODI series in the Caribbean (2019, 2017, 2011, and 2009). WI last beat India in a bilateral series at home in May 2006 (4-1). It is to note that India are unbeaten against WI in the last five ODIs, dating back to 2019.

Runs Leading run-scorer against WI in ODIs

Virat Kohli, who will miss the impending series, is the leading run-scorer against West Indies in ODI cricket. He has slammed 2,261 runs from 42 ODIs against them at an incredible average of 66.50. The tally includes a record nine tons and 11 half-centuries. Dhawan, who will lead India in the upcoming series, owns 844 runs at 32.46 against the WI (two centuries).

Wickets Jadeja can break Kapil Dev's record

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja is the second-highest wicket-taker for India against West Indies in ODI cricket. The left-arm spinner has 41 wickets from 29 ODIs against them at an average of 29.87. Jadeja could break the record of former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who has 43 wickets against WI. The former also has a five-wicket haul against WI in 50-over cricket.

Recap India tour of WI, 2019

India won their last ODI series in the WI by a margin of 2-0. The first ODI was washed out, while India claimed a 59-run win in the second. The Men in Blue won the third ODI by six wickets. Interestingly, Kohli's last ODI ton came in this match (114*). He was adjudged the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series.