NZ's Adam Milne ruled out of European tour: Here's why

Jul 15, 2022

Milne has marked only 71 international appearances since 2010 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand speedster Adam Milne will miss the remainder of the European tour owing to an Achilles injury. The 30-year-old missed the three-match series against Ireland underway. He will now be available for two T20Is against the Netherlands scheduled in early August. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Jacob Duffy has been roped in as Milne's replacement in the T20I squad. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Milne has been on the national side since 2010.

Once touted as the next Shane Bond, Milne, however, hasn't lived up to the reputation.

His career has been marred with injuries at numerous stages.

He last played a competitive game during the IPL 2022 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, his run was cut short owing to a season-ending hamstring injury.

Information How has Duffy fared in white-ball cricket?

Duffy, since making his T20I debut in 2020, has affected five dismissals across four outings. He has a four-fer to his name (4/33 vs Pakistan). The right-armer averages an astonishing 15.00. Duffy claimed figures worth 1/52 on his ODI debut against Ireland on July 12.

Career A look at Milne's white-ball career

In ODIs, Milne has snared 41 scalps across 40 outings. The right-arm quick averages 38.56 with best figures of 3/49. He has managed 32 wickets in 31 T20Is. He has a superb economy of 7.84 and boasts career-best figures worth 4/37. He last competed in T20Is against India in November 2021. Meanwhile, Milne hasn't marked an ODI appearance since October 2017.

New Zealand's T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Schedule NZ's schedule in the ongoing European tour

Having pocketed the ODIs by 2-0, NZ will face Ireland in a dead rubber later this evening. NZ will then lock horns in three-match T20I against the Irishmen, starting July 18. It will be followed by two T20Is and an ODI versus Scotland. They will wind up the European tour with T20Is versus the Netherlands.