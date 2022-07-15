Sports

John Isner reaches ATP Hall of Fame semis: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 15, 2022, 02:00 pm 2 min read

John Isner has reached he semis (Photo credit: Twitter/@atptour)

John Isner has reached the semis of the ongoing ATP Hall of Fame Open after beating Benjamin Bronzi in three sets. Isner overcame Bronzi 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 in a crunch three-set affair. Notably, Isner continued to churn up the numbers in terms of aces, serving a majestic 29 of them. Isner will next face fourth seed Maxime Cressy in the semis.

Isner 25-5 win-loss record in Newport for isner

Isner has reached his sixth ATP Hall of Fame Open semis in Newport. Notably, the big-serving American has improved to 25-5 in Newport. He will be vying for a fifth crown here after winning the title in 2011, 2012, 2017, and 2019. Meanwhile, Isner can also enter the Top 20 with another match win in the ATP Rankings.

Do you know? Key stats of the match

Isner managed to dish out 29 aces compared to Bonzi's 13. He had five double faults, whereas, Bonzi clocked four. Isner had 79% win on the first serve. He converted two out of two break points. He won 121 points compared to Bonzi's 114.

2022 Isner chasing his maiden title this year

This was the first meeting between the pair. Isner is now chasing his maiden tour title this year. He has reached one final this year - ATP Houston - before suffering a defeat against Reilly Opelka. Notably, Opelka also downed Isner in the semis of the Dallas Open. Isner has a 17-13 win-loss record in 2022.

Information Isner to take on Cressy

Second seed Isner will face Cressy, who is yet to drop serve in two Newport matches. He has also managed to save all three break points he faced in a 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-4 win against 2018 Newport champion Steve Johnson.

Information Isner continues to fire in the aces

At 2022 Wimbledon, Isner scripted a record for serving the most aces in men's tennis. He went past Ivo Karlovic's record of 13,728. Isner's record after Wimbledon read as 13,750. He has now served 51 aces in the ongoing tourney from two matches.