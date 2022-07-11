Sports

SL's Pathum Nissanka ruled out of second Test: Here's why

Jul 11, 2022

Nissanka managed 6 (25) in the first innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a major development, Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of the second Test against Australia underway in Galle. Nissanka tested COVID-19 positive after undergoing a PCR test on Sunday evening. Middle-order batter Oshada Fernando, who was subbed in for Angelo Mathews in the first Test, has replaced Nissanka in the mix. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nissanka is the sixth reported case of COVID-19 in the concurrent two-match series.

Mathews was the first to be ruled out but recovered just in time.

The likes of Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Asitha Fernando tested positive on the eve of the Test.

Praveen Jayawickrama returned COVID-19 positive on July 12.

Nissanka will now be under isolation in a separate hotel.

Replacement Oshada replaces Nissanka for second Test

As stated, this is Oshada's second appearance as a COVID-19 substitute in the ongoing series. He had managed a score of 12(18) in the first Test after replacing Mathews on Day 3. So far, the right-hander has aggregated 871 runs in 16 Tests. He averages 34.84 and has struck a hundred and five fifties. His best score in the format reads 102 (vs Pakistan).

Test A look at Nissanka's Test career

Nissanka, since making his debut last year, has aggregated 537 runs across nine Tests. He averages a decent 38.35. He has a hundred and five fifties. Notably, the right-hander had slammed a ton in his maiden Test (103 vs WI). He had followed up with a gritty 51(131). His last seven scores in the format read 73, 66, 61*, 6, 23, 14, and 6.

Second Test How has the second Test panned out?

Australia managed 364 after electing to bat. Centuries from Marnus Labuschagne (104) and Steve Smith (145*) put the Aussies on track after a few early setbacks. Debutant Prabath Jayasuriya (6/118) shone for SL. The hosts have put up a fight, riding on contributions from the top and middle-order. Dinesh Chandimal clocked his fifth 150-plus score in Tests. Sri Lanka lead by over 120 runs.