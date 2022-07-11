SL's Pathum Nissanka ruled out of second Test: Here's why
In a major development, Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of the second Test against Australia underway in Galle. Nissanka tested COVID-19 positive after undergoing a PCR test on Sunday evening. Middle-order batter Oshada Fernando, who was subbed in for Angelo Mathews in the first Test, has replaced Nissanka in the mix. Here are further details.
- Nissanka is the sixth reported case of COVID-19 in the concurrent two-match series.
- Mathews was the first to be ruled out but recovered just in time.
- The likes of Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Asitha Fernando tested positive on the eve of the Test.
- Praveen Jayawickrama returned COVID-19 positive on July 12.
- Nissanka will now be under isolation in a separate hotel.
As stated, this is Oshada's second appearance as a COVID-19 substitute in the ongoing series. He had managed a score of 12(18) in the first Test after replacing Mathews on Day 3. So far, the right-hander has aggregated 871 runs in 16 Tests. He averages 34.84 and has struck a hundred and five fifties. His best score in the format reads 102 (vs Pakistan).
Nissanka, since making his debut last year, has aggregated 537 runs across nine Tests. He averages a decent 38.35. He has a hundred and five fifties. Notably, the right-hander had slammed a ton in his maiden Test (103 vs WI). He had followed up with a gritty 51(131). His last seven scores in the format read 73, 66, 61*, 6, 23, 14, and 6.
Australia managed 364 after electing to bat. Centuries from Marnus Labuschagne (104) and Steve Smith (145*) put the Aussies on track after a few early setbacks. Debutant Prabath Jayasuriya (6/118) shone for SL. The hosts have put up a fight, riding on contributions from the top and middle-order. Dinesh Chandimal clocked his fifth 150-plus score in Tests. Sri Lanka lead by over 120 runs.