Sports

ICC World Test Championship: How can India qualify for final?

ICC World Test Championship: How can India qualify for final?

Written by V Shashank Jul 07, 2022, 02:07 pm 3 min read

India lost a chance to script a series win at Edgbaston (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India suffered a seven-wicket drubbing in the rescheduled Test against England at Edgbaston. The visitors set a target of 378, but England batters made short work of the total, riding on hundreds from Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root. India (PCT 52.08) have slipped to the fourth spot in ICC WTC 2021-23 Standings. We look at India's qualification scenario for the ICC WTC final.

Context Why does this story matter?

India seek their maiden WTC title.

They had a commanding run in ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 cycle as they finished with a points percentage of 72.2.

They wound up as the runner-up after failing to beat eventual winners New Zealand in the WTC final.

India need a win at any expense to keep their chances alive for WTC 2021-23 final.

WTC India falter to the fourth spot in ICC WTC Standings

Across four Test series, India have played 12 matches, winning six, losing four, and drawing two. Their points percentage took a hit, going down to 53.47. However, it was later announced that the Indian team was docked points for slow over-rate in the Edgbaston Test. India are on 75 points (point percentage of 52.08).

India How can India qualify for the finals?

India need to win their remaining six games. That includes two Tests in Bangladesh and four Tests against Australia at home. They will end up with 72 points (PCT 68.05), given they aren't docked further for over-rate issues. India need to make sure they finish at least second to qualify for the final.

AUS What's the scenario for Australia?

Australia's PCT reads 77.78 after they beat Sri Lanka in the first Test. They have six wins and three draws across three Test series. They have 10 games in their arsenal: SL (one Test), SA (three Tests), WI (two Tests), and India (four Tests). Interestingly, they can make the final even if they lose 0-4 to India, given they win their earlier fixtures.

SA SA eye a top-two finish

Second-placed SA (71.43) have collected 60 points through five wins and two losses. They will tour England (three Tests), host WI (two Tests), and visit Australia (three Tests). They need a minimum of 68% PCT from their remaining outings. In case SA win their first five matches but lose the remaining three, they will end up below India, who need to win every game.

PAK How can Pakistan make the cut?

Pakistan (52.38) are seated third, going above India, having snared three wins, two losses, and two draws. They will face SL (two Tests), England (three Tests), and NZ (two Tests). They can finish atop the table, given they win all seven fixtures. If Pakistan win five matches but manage a draw in their remaining two duels, they will have less than 68% PCT.