ICC Test Batting Rankings: Virat Kohli slips to 13th spot

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has dropped out of the top 10 in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batters. As per ESPNcricinfo, this has happened for the first time since November 2016. After recording scores of 11 and 20 against England at Edgbaston, the 33-year-old dropped three places to 13th in the rankings. Kohli still eyes his first international ton since November 2019.

England Kohli's numbers in the 2021/22 England Test series

In the 2021/22 Pataudi Trophy (vs England), Kohli scored just 249 runs from nine Test innings at an average of 27.66. Although he slammed two half-centuries at Leeds and The Oval, respectively, the right-handed batter failed to capitalize. At Edgbaston, Kohli looked solid in both innings even though he stumbled. Despite getting decent starts, he managed scores of 11 and 20.

Form Kohli has fared poorly in Tests of late

Since the start of 2020, Kohli averages less than 50 in T20Is (47.35), less than 40 in ODIs (39), and less than 30 in Tests (28.03). He also fared poorly in India's last home Test series against Sri Lanka. Kohli has scored 220 runs from four Tests at 31.42 this year. Since November 2019, he has scored just 872 runs at just 27.25.

Record An unwanted record for Kohli

In April, Kohli played his 100th competitive game without scoring a century. The tally included 17 Tests, 21 ODIs, 25 T20Is, and 37 IPL matches. His last century came in 2019 during the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata. He had scored 136 off 194 during India's first innings. Since then, Kohli has failed to touch the three-digit figure in competitive cricket.

Career Kohli's average has dropped below 50

Despite his recent record, Kohli is one of the greatest batters. Earlier this year, he became the sixth Indian batter to complete 8,000 runs in Test cricket. In a career spanning over a decade, Kohli has smashed 8,074 runs from 102 Tests. In March, his Test average dropped below 50 for the first time since August 2017. He now averages 49.53 in the format.

Information Kohli had this distinction

Before the Day/Night Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru (2022), Kohli was the only batter with an average of over 50 in each of the three formats. Kohli has an incredible average of 58.07 in ODI cricket, while he averages 51.50 in the shortest format.

Do you know? Kohli's golden period!

Between January 2016 and November 2019, Kohli smashed 10,331 runs from just 158 international matches at an incredible average of 71.24. He slammed 36 centuries and seven double-tons during the period. His average in Tests: 66.79, ODIs: 83.73, and T20Is: 55.15.