Sports

2022 Wimbledon: Simona Halep reaches semis after defeating Amanda Anisimova

2022 Wimbledon: Simona Halep reaches semis after defeating Amanda Anisimova

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 06, 2022, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Simona Halep has won her quarters match at Wimbledon (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

Romanian Simona Halep has reached the semis of the 2022 Wimbledon after defeating Amanda Anisimova in their quarter-final match on Wednesday. Halep beat Anisimova in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-4. Halep is aiming to win her second Wimbledon crown and a third Slam title overall. She had last won the Wimbledon in 2019. Here are further details.

Wimbledon Halep races to 29-8 win-loss record at Wimbledon

With this win, Halep now owns a 29-8 win-loss record at Wimbledon. Overall, she has a tally of 112-42 in her Grand Slams career. She has reached the semis for the third time at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Anisimova now has a 5-3 win-loss record at Wimbledon. She had earlier reached her maiden quarter-final here. Overall, she has a 24-14 tally at Slam events.

Halep Halep extends her H2H lead over Anisimova

30-year-old Halep has a 31-8 win-loss record in 2022. She has won one title and is aiming to seal a second crown. With this defeat, the 20-year-old Anisimova has a win-loss record of 29-11 this season. In terms of head-to-head career meetings, Halep now enjoys a 3-1 lead over Anisimova. Halep had previously beaten Anisimova in the quarters of the 2022 Bad Hamburg Open.

Run Halep's run in the tourney

Halep beat Karolina Muchova in the first round (6-3, 6-2). She then sealed a 7-5, 6-4 win in the second round versus Kirsten Flipkens. In the third round, she defeated Magdalena Frech 6-4, 6-1. She overcame Paula Badosa in the round of 16 (6-1, 6-2). And now, she had to stop a fighting Anisimova in the last eight.

Duel Elena Rybakina beats Ajla Tomljanovic to reach last four

In the other quarters match on Wednesday, Elena Rybakina went on to seal a victory over Ajla Tomljanovic. Rybakina lost the first set 4-6 but came back strongly in the next two. winning 6-2, 6-3. She has reached her maiden Slam semi-final and has an 8-1 record at Wimbledon now. Tomljanovic has a 10-7 win-loss record at Wimbledon and 26-31 overall at Slams.

Information Halep to face Rybakina in the semis

Halep will take on Rybakina in the semis next. In terms of the head-to-head career meetings, Halep has a 2-1 record over Rybakina. Their previous duel was at the 2021 US Open with Halep winning 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.