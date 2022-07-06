2022 Wimbledon: Simona Halep reaches semis after defeating Amanda Anisimova
Romanian Simona Halep has reached the semis of the 2022 Wimbledon after defeating Amanda Anisimova in their quarter-final match on Wednesday. Halep beat Anisimova in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-4. Halep is aiming to win her second Wimbledon crown and a third Slam title overall. She had last won the Wimbledon in 2019. Here are further details.
With this win, Halep now owns a 29-8 win-loss record at Wimbledon. Overall, she has a tally of 112-42 in her Grand Slams career. She has reached the semis for the third time at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Anisimova now has a 5-3 win-loss record at Wimbledon. She had earlier reached her maiden quarter-final here. Overall, she has a 24-14 tally at Slam events.
30-year-old Halep has a 31-8 win-loss record in 2022. She has won one title and is aiming to seal a second crown. With this defeat, the 20-year-old Anisimova has a win-loss record of 29-11 this season. In terms of head-to-head career meetings, Halep now enjoys a 3-1 lead over Anisimova. Halep had previously beaten Anisimova in the quarters of the 2022 Bad Hamburg Open.
Halep beat Karolina Muchova in the first round (6-3, 6-2). She then sealed a 7-5, 6-4 win in the second round versus Kirsten Flipkens. In the third round, she defeated Magdalena Frech 6-4, 6-1. She overcame Paula Badosa in the round of 16 (6-1, 6-2). And now, she had to stop a fighting Anisimova in the last eight.
In the other quarters match on Wednesday, Elena Rybakina went on to seal a victory over Ajla Tomljanovic. Rybakina lost the first set 4-6 but came back strongly in the next two. winning 6-2, 6-3. She has reached her maiden Slam semi-final and has an 8-1 record at Wimbledon now. Tomljanovic has a 10-7 win-loss record at Wimbledon and 26-31 overall at Slams.
Halep will take on Rybakina in the semis next. In terms of the head-to-head career meetings, Halep has a 2-1 record over Rybakina. Their previous duel was at the 2021 US Open with Halep winning 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.