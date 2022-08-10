Sports

India 2 win bronze medal in Chess Olympiad: Details here

India B beat Germany to win bronze

The Indian chess men's B and women's A team won the bronze medal in the Chess Olympiad on Tuesday. India B, comprising Nihal Sarin, D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, and Raunak Sadhwani lost to Uzbekistan before beating Germany. Meanwhile, the women's team, including Vaishali, Koneru Humphy, Tania Sachdev, and Bhakti Kulkari lost to the US. Meanwhile, Gukesh and Sarin won individual gold medals.

Teams Open team A, B and women's team A

Hosts India were allowed to field three teams. The Open team A comprised Srinath Narayanan, Harikrishna Pentala, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, Erigaisi Arjun, SL Narayanan, and Sasikiran Krishnan. The Open team B comprised Nihal Sarin, Gukesh D, Adhiban B, Praggnanandhaa R, and Sadwani R. The women's team A involved Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali R, Tania Sachdev, and Bhakti Kulkarni.

Teams Women's team B, C, and Open team C

The women's team B comprised Vantika A, Soumya S, Mary Ann Gomes, Padmini Rout and Divya Deshmukh. The Open team C included Surya Shekhar Ganguly, Karthikeyan Murali, SP Sethuraman, Abhijeet Gupta, and Abhimanyu Puranik. Meanwhile, the women's team C comprised Eesha Karavade, M Varshini Sahiti, Pratyusha Bodda, P V Nandhidhaa, and Varsha Vasnawala.

Congratulations to the youngsters from India 2 for winning the bronze medals in the open section. 🥉👏#ChessOlympiad



Details Key details about the event

A total of 1,400 players from 187 countries competed on 700 boards at the Four Points by Sheraton Mamallapuram Resort and Convention Centre in the temple town. The Olympiad has the 11-round Swiss format where the teams from two nations (four players and one reserve) lock horns on four corresponding boards. The top-placed side in the standings wins the championship.