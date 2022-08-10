Sports

New Zealand Cricket agrees to release Trent Boult: Here's why

Boult has over 500 international wickets for New Zealand (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran fast bowler Trent Boult is set to part ways with New Zealand Cricket (NZC). The cricket board has agreed to release the left-arm seamer from the central contract list after he requested the same. It is understood that Boult wants to spend more time with his family and play domestic leagues around the world. Notably, Boult has over 500 international wickets for NZ.

Context Why does this story matter?

Boult is one of the best left-arm seamers among active cricketers.

His propensity to swing the ball both ways makes him a standout bowler across formats.

He has been the premier fast bowler for New Zealand across formats.

Earlier this year, Boult became just the fourth bowler from the nation to complete 300 Test wickets.

The Kiwis would certainly miss his services.

Statement Here is the official statement

"We respect Trent's position. He's been completely honest and up-front with us about his reasoning and, while we're sad to be losing him as a fully-contracted player, he leaves with our best wishes and our sincere thanks," NZC CEO White said. "Trent's made a massive contribution to the BLACKCAPS and is now considered one of the best multi-format cricketers in the world."

Decision Boult confirms his decision

"This has been a really tough decision for me and I'd like to thank NZC for their support. I'm so proud of everything I've been able to achieve with the Black Caps over the past 12 years," said Boult. "Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me."

Information Will Boult play the T20 World Cup?

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Boult is "highly likely" to be available for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, starting October 16. Moreover, the left-arm pacer will also complete the ongoing tour of the West Indies.

Tests Boult has 317 Test wickets

Boult is one of the most consistent wicket-takers in Test cricket. The New Zealand pace spearhead has snapped up 317 wickets from 78 Tests at an average of 27.49. Boult has registered 10 five-wicket hauls and one haul of 10 wickets. He has the best bowling figures of 10/80. Earlier this year, he became the second-fastest Kiwi bowler to 300 Test wickets.

Wickets One of four NZ players with over 500 international wickets

Boult is one of only four New Zealand cricketers to have taken more than 500 wickets across formats. As of now, he has taken 548 wickets from 215 international matches at an average of 26.13. This includes 15 five-wicket hauls. He is only behind Daniel Vettori (705), Tim Southee (648), and Sir Richard Hadlee (589) in terms of wickets.

Retirement Has Boult retired from international cricket?

No! Boult has not retired from international cricket. However, he will likely play less cricket for New Zealand compared to before. As per the rules, NZC would prioritize other contracted players over him for international assignments. White confirmed that Boult knows the repercussions of his decision. Boult still desires to represent NZ but knows his decision will "affect" his chances.