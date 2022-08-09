Sports

Virat Kohli nears his 100th T20I appearance, eyes these records

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 09, 2022, 09:35 pm 3 min read

Kohli owns 3,308 T20I runs at an average of 50.12

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is set to appear in his 100th T20I fixture. The 33-year-old will achieve this milestone in the 2022 Asia Cup, starting August 27. Kohli would then become just the second cricketer to play 100 matches in each of the three formats. Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor remains the only player with this record so far.

Context Why does this story matter?

No Indian cricketer has ever played 100 matches in each of the three formats.

Sachin Tendulkar, who has featured in a record 664 games, played just one T20I in his entire career.

Meanwhile, the modern-day T20I specialists do not get much exposure in the longer formats.

Kohli is one of the few batters who excelled in all three formats simultaneously.

Stats A look at Kohli's career stats

Kohli made his international debut in August 2008 in an ODI against Sri Lanka. In a career spanning over a decade, the right-handed batter has played 102 Tests, 262 ODIs, and 99 T20Is. Kohli is the leading run-scorer among active cricketers, having slammed 23,726 runs from 463 matches at an average of 53.55. The tally includes a record 70 tons.

Information Kohli's 100th appearance in Test cricket

Earlier this year, Kohli recorded his 100th appearance in Test cricket. He became the 12th Indian to reach this landmark in the format. The 33-year-old had earned his maiden Test cap in 2011 when India took on the West Indies in Jamaica.

Records A look at the notable records of Kohli

Kohli is the only cricketer to have slammed over 20 (22) ODI centuries in successful run-chases. He slammed 41 tons across formats while leading Team India, the joint-most by a captain with Ricky Ponting. Kohli is the only batter to have slammed eight or more ODI centuries against three different teams (9 vs West Indies, 8 vs Australia and Sri Lanka).

Period The golden period of King Kohli

King Kohli hit his purple patch between 2016 and 2019. In this period, the Run Machine racked up 10,331 runs from 158 internationals at an astronomical average of 71.24. He smacked over half of his centuries in this span (36). Interestingly, Kohli averaged 83.73 in ODI cricket. He slammed seven Test double-centuries, the most by an Indian in the format.

T20Is Kohli's numbers in T20I cricket

Kohli is set to become the 14th cricketer to feature in 100 or more T20 Internationals. Among Indians, only Rohit Sharma, who owns the most number of T20I caps, has played more games in the format. Kohli is one of only three players to have scored over 3,000 runs in the shortest format. He has 3,308 runs at a remarkable average of 50.12.

Drought Kohli yet to score a ton in over two years

Despite his stature, Kohli has been short of runs of late. He hasn't scored an international ton in nearly three years. He smashed 136 against Bangladesh in the Eden Gardens Test (Day/Night) in November 2019. Since his last century, he has scored 2,554 runs from 68 internationals at an average of 35.47. The tally includes just 24 half-centuries.