West Indies vs India: Start of third T20I delayed

Aug 02, 2022

West Indies beat India in 2nd T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After a delayed start on Monday, the third T20I between hosts West Indies and India would now start at 9:30 PM IST instead of 8:00 PM IST. The West Indies Cricket board said in a statement on Tuesday. Notably, the start of the second T20I was also delayed by three hours as the luggage of the players did not arrive on time.

Statement Here is the official statement

"Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams have agreed to start the third Goldmedal T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recover time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida," Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

Twitter Post Here are the revised timings

🚨 UPDATE 🚨



Revised timing for the 3rd #WIvIND T20I at St Kitts on August 02, 2022:



Toss: 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM Local Time)



Start of play: 9:30 PM IST (12 PM Local Time) #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2022

Match WI beat India in the 2nd T20I

West Indies beat India in the second T20I of the five-match series to level the proceedings 1-1. India were bowled out for a paltry 138 in 19.4 overs. Obed McCoy was sensational for WI, claiming six wickets. In response, WI were going well at one stage before India fought back. However, with not enough runs to defend, India lost the tie.

Delay Why was the second T20I delayed?

The start of the second T20I at Warner Park in St Kitts was pushed back by two hours. CWI apologized to the broadcasters and sponsors, stating the delay was due to late arrival of "crucial team luggage" from Trinidad to Saint Kitts. "Due to circumstances beyond CWI's control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage," read a statement.

Record India eye a world record

India have 14 wins in 22 T20Is against the Windies (L: 7, NR: 1). A win would help Team India equal Pakistan's tally, who boast 15 wins versus the Caribbeans (L: 3, NR: 3). Overall, India will hold the joint-third-most wins against a side in T20Is. They also hold the world record for most wins against an opposition, having beaten Sri Lanka 17 times.