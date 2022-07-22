Sports

Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup set to be reintroduced: Key details

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 22, 2022, 01:40 pm 3 min read

Duleep Trophy was last held in 2019

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to reintroduce the Duleep Trophy in 2022. The First-class competition was last held in 2019. It will be held from September 8 to 25 in zonal format. Meanwhile, the Irani Cup, the five-day one-off match held between the Ranji Trophy champions and the Rest of India, will return in October.

Duleep Trophy Five zones to participate in the tournament

The decision to stage the Duleep Trophy was taken at the Apex Council meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday. It is understood that a total of five knockout games will be played among the five zones of the BCCI. From 2016 until the 2019 edition, the tournament comprised three teams - India Blue, India Green and India Red.

Information How did 2019 Duleep Trophy final fare?

In the 2019 Duleep Trophy final, India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who scored a scintillating 153, was adjudged the Player of the Match. Akshay Wakhare took a five-for in just 5.5 overs.

Irani When will Irani Cup game take place?

The Irani Cup is the second domestic tournament to return this season. The one-off match between the Ranji Trophy champions and the Rest of India did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held from October 1 to 5 this time. Madhya Pradesh, who won the Ranji Trophy, will be competing in the Irani Trophy match.

Tournaments A look at other domestic tournaments this year (men's)

A look at the other domestic tournaments this year: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) from October 11 to November 22, Vijay Hazare Trophy (One Day) from November 12 to December 2, Men's U25 One Day competition from November 20 to December 10, Col CK Nayudu Trophy (multi-day) from January 1 to March 23, Vinoo Mankad Trophy (one-day) from October 7 to 23.

Tournaments A look at other domestic tournaments this year (women's)

Other domestic tournaments (women's): The senior women's T20 Trophy from October 11 to November 5, senior women's Inter Zonal T20 from November 8 to 15, senior women T20 Challenger Trophy from November 20 to 26, senior women's One-Day Trophy from January 18 to February 7, senior women's Inter Zonal One-Day from February 12 to 21, women's U23 T20 Trophy from February 3 to 23.

International What about international cricket?

India will host South Africa and Australia for white-ball games. Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad will host the three T20Is against Australia on September 20, 23, and 25. The three T20Is against South Africa will take place in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and Indore on September 28, October 1, and 3. Ranchi, Lucknow, and Delhi will host the three ODIs against SA (October 6, 9, and 11).