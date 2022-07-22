Sports

WI vs IND, ODIs: Team India eyes two world records

India have won 11 consecutive bilateral series against WI (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After beating England 2-1, India have embarked on their tour to the West Indies, where they will play another three-ODI series. Shikhar Dhawan would lead the Men in Blue. The visitors are on the cusp of attaining two historic feats in the forthcoming one-dayers. They eye most wins at the Port of Spain and most consecutive bilateral series wins against a team in ODIs.

H2H India's domination against WI in 50 overs cricket

West Indies and India have faced each other 136 times in ODIs, with the latter winning 67 of them. While the Caribbeans have won 63, two fixtures resulted in a tie (NR: 4). As far as the bilateral series are concerned, India are unbeaten against the Windies since May 2006. The Men in Blue have beaten WI in the last 11 ODI series.

Record India seek a world record

As stated, India trumped the Windies in 11 consecutive bilateral series between 2007 and 2022. It is the joint-most consecutive series wins against a side in ODIs. They share this record with Pakistan, who have clocked 11 successive series wins against Zimbabwe (1996-present). If India win the series, they will become the record holder for most back-to-back series wins against a rival.

Record India's love affair with Port of Spain

India have a 9-2 win-loss record in the ODIs played at the Port of Spain (NR: 1). They boast a win/loss ratio of 4.5. If India win the series opener, they will hold the record of the best win/loss ratio at an overseas venue since 2007 (5). Interestingly, the Men in Blue will better their win/loss record of 4.50 at Harare in this interval.

Venue WI have a deplorable record at Port of Spain

WI would want to improve their numbers at this venue. They have been win-less here for the last 14 years,. They beat Sri Lanka in 2008 but haven't chronicled a win thereafter. The venue last hosted an ODI in 2019. India outclassed WI by six wickets, riding on Virat Kohli's 114. Overall, the Windies have a 27-25 win-loss record here (NR: 5).