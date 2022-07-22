Sports

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi ruled out of second Test against SL

Written by V Shashank Jul 22, 2022

Shaheen scalped four wickets in the first Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the second and decisive Test against Sri Lanka owing to a knee injury. The left-arm pacer was one of the pivotal players in the visitors' four-wicket win in the opening Test. He pocketed figures worth 4/58 in the first innings to fold the Lankans on 222. Pakistan lead the two-match series by 1-0. Here's more.

Quote PCB issues a statement on Shaheen's injury

"Due to a knee injury sustained on the fourth day of the first Test, Shaheen Afridi will miss the second Test, which will be played in Galle from July 24," read a statement issued by PCB.

Recovery Afridi to stay back with the team for rehabilitation

Afridi suffered a blow to the knee after a diving effort on the field during Day 3. He was then spotted with an ice pack around his knee. He also underwent an MRI scan in Galle. He bowled only seven overs in the second innings and managed figures worth 0/21. However, the 22-year-old will stay back with the team to undergo the necessary rehabilitation.

Do you know? Second-highest wicket-taker in ICC WTC 2021-23

Afridi has raced to 41 scalps in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. He has the second-most wickets by a bowler in the ongoing cycle. The pacer has trumped James Anderson (40) in this regard. India's Jasprit Bumrah sits atop the heap (45).

Wickets Afridi inching close to 100 Test wickets

Afridi, since making his debut in 2018, has claimed 99 scalps in the format. He has affected 11 four-fers and four five-fers across 25 Tests played to date. He is one short of attaining 100 wickets in Tests. He will also equal Abdul Razzaq's Test wicket tally (100). He will become only the 17th bowler from Pakistan to attain the landmark.

Debut Rauf could make his Test debut

There is a good possibility for right-armer Haris Rauf to make his debut in Galle. Rauf has the raw pace that could stun the Lankan batters. He has snared 31 scalps across eight FC matches. Meanwhile, Faheem Ashraf is in the line as well. The bowling all-rounder has affected 24 scalps across 14 Tests. He has also scored 636 runs with four fifty-plus totals.

Standings ICC World Test Championship standings: Pakistan seated third; SL falter

Pakistan (58.33) are currently seated third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Standings. They have four wins, two draws, and as many losses in the ongoing cycle. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have slipped to the sixth spot. They have a points percentage of 48.15, having won four Tests, lost as many, and drawn one. This is their fifth Test series.