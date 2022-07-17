Sports

ENG vs IND, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma elects to field

The three-match series is leveled at 1-1 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Having suffered a 100-run drubbing at Lord's, India will aim to put up a top-notch display in the series decider against England on Sunday. Batting woes bit the visitors as they lost an opportunity to pocket the series 2-0. Both sides would be looking to seal the series. The news from the center is that India have won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Information India miss the services of Bumrah

India have one force change in the Playing XI. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will miss the encounter due to a niggle. Mohammed Siraj has replaced the experienced pacer in the line-up. On the other hand, England are playing the same XI.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Old Trafford in Manchester will host this affair. Sides batting first have won four of the last five matches. It's a good batting track, so a score around 280-300 could be anticipated. Both spinners and pacers can be backed to be influential here. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Milestone Rohit set to complete 16,000 international runs

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is set to complete 16,000 runs in international cricket. The 35-year-old, who is 125 runs shy of the mark, could reach the landmark in the impending third ODI against England. Rohit will become the seventh Indian to complete as many runs across formats. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virender Sehwag.

Performers Who are the key performers?

Rohit has hammered 620 runs in 18 matches against England. He averages 47.69. Versus England, seamer Jasprit Bumrah has picked 14 wickets in six matches at 24.28. Against India, Jonny Bairstow has amassed 627 runs at 44.78. He has two hundreds and two fifties. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed 11 wickets in ODIs played this year. He averages 27.09 with two four-fers.