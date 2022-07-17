Sports

Bangladesh humble West Indies 3-0 in ODIs: Key stats

Jul 17, 2022

Bangladesh bowled well versus WI (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The Bangladesh cricket team enjoyed a superb 3-0 win in the ODI series versus West Indies. The visitors clinched the third ODI by four wickets to finish the tour on a high. Batting first, the Windies managed 178/10 in 48.4 overs. Nicholas Pooran scored an important 73. In response, the Bangladesh side chased down the target. Here are the key records scripted.

3rd ODI How did the match pan out?

West Indies were off to a poor start and that was the theme of their batting. They kept losing wickets at crucial junctures of the match. Keacy Carty and Pooran's 67-run stand for the fourth wicket was the only positive factor. Taijul Islam claimed a fifer for Bangladesh. In response, Bangladesh chased down the paltry score Litton Das (50) and Nurul Hasan (32*) shined.

Information Ninth ODI fifty for Pooran

Pooran scored a crucial 73 from 109 balls. He smashed four fours and two sixes. The WI skipper has raced to 1,293 runs at 34.94. This was his ninth ODI fifty and a maiden one versus Bangladesh.

Duo Tamim and Litton attain these feats

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal scored a 34-run knock for his side at the top. He smashed four fours in a 52-ball effort. He has now got past 1,200 runs in ODIs versus WI. He has 1,208 runs at 43.14. Overall, Tamim has 7,943 runs in ODI cricket at 36.94. Litton (50) hit his sixth fifty in ODIs. He has 1,754 runs at 33.73.

Information Bangladesh claim another 3-0 win

This was the fourth successive bilateral ODI series win for Bangladesh over WI. They have also claimed a second straight 3-0 series win over the Windies.

Do you know? Taijul claims a fifer

Taijul Islam claimed five wickets for 28 runs from his 10 overs. He also bowled two maiden overs. Taijul claimed his maiden fifer in ODIs. He has 17 scalps at 21.47. His 5/28 is now the best bowling figures in West Indies vs Bangladesh ODIs.