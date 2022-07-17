Sports

Babar Azam slams his seventh Test century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 17, 2022, 04:26 pm 2 min read

Babar has smashed a brilliant century (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam slammed his seventh Test century in the ongoing first Test versus Sri Lanka on Sunday. Babar bailed his side out from a position of bother to play a sensational hand on Day 2. Pakistan had earlier dismissed Sri Lanka for 222 in the first innings and were down to 148/9 themselves. Here are the details.

10,000 runs Babar breaks Kohli's record

Earlier in the day, Babar achieved a new milestone in cricket. The stylish batter became the fastest Asian to slam 10,000 international runs (228 innings). Babar went on to break Virat Kohli's record in this regard. Babar has now surpassed Kohli, who had held the record earlier, taking 232 innings to reach the landmark.

Babar Babar dazzles for Pakistan, helps the side recover

Babar came to the crease when the score read 21/2. Pakistan ended Day 1 on 24/2 at stumps. On Day 2, Sri Lanka were all over Pakistan and reduced the visitors to 112/8 and then 148/9. However, Babar has managed to stay unbeaten, adding a valuable fifty-plus stand with number 11 batter Naseem Shah. Pakistan managed 218/10 in the end.

Information 7th Test ton for the sensational Babar

Babar slammed 119 from 244 balls. He has gone past 2,900 career Test runs. He has 2,970 runs at 47.90. He has also surpassed Taufeeq Umar's tally of 2,963 runs for Pakistan. He now has seven centuries and 21 fifties.

Do you know? 800 runs for Babar in the WTC 2021-23 cycle

Babar has surpassed the 800-run mark in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. He now has 801 runs at 66.75. He has managed to hit two tons and five fifties. He is now the fifth batter in WTC 2021-23 to score 800-plus runs.