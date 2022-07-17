Sports

ATP Hall of Fame Open: Cressy beats Isner in semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 17, 2022, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Cressy has reached his third final in 2022 (Photo credit: Twitter/@atptour)

Maxime Cressy reached his third final of the year after defeating John Isner at the ATP Hall of Fame Open. Cressy won the semi-final duel 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to oust the four-time champion here in Newport. He also ended Isner's 10-match tournament winning streak. Cressy displayed a strong serving performance and a consistent baseline game to be on top. Here's more.

Match Cressy reflects on the match post his win

Cressy highlighted the fight Isner showed with his serve. "John just completely levelled up on the serve starting in the second set," Cressy said in his on-court interview. "Just hitting the lines and hitting many more aces. I just had to focus on what I could control, my serve. He definitely played a big level starting in the second set."

Stats Key stats of the match

Cressy served 22 aces to his opponent's 13, winning 86% (32./37) of his first-serve points in the one-hour, 51-minute contest. He made six double faults compared to Isner's five. Cressy won 83 points in total compared to Isner's 64. He also converted three of the five break points. Meanwhile, Isner converted 1/3 break points.

Information Cressy's road to the final

Cressy overcame Mitchell Krueger in the round of 16 (6-3, 6-4). He rallied from a set down to beat Steve Johnson 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarters. And now, he battled past the big-serving Isner. In the final, Cressy will face Alexander Bublik.

Information Cressy has lost both finals this year

Prior to reaching the final here, Cressy had reached the Eastbourne International finale as well, losing against Taylor Fritz in three sets. He was also beaten by Rafael Nadal in the final back in January at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 ATP 250 event.

Isner Key stats of Isner

Isner had managed to reach his sixth ATP Hall of Fame Open semis in Newport. He has a win-loss record of 25-6 in Newport. Isner has won the title here in 2011, 2012, 2017, and 2019. He has reached one final this year - ATP Houston - before suffering a defeat against Reilly Opelka. Isner has a 17-14 win-loss record in 2022.

Information Bublik has reached the final after beating Kubler

Bublik has reached the ATP Hall of Fame Open final by beating Jason Kubler in the semis. Bublik dispatched his opponent 6-3, 6-2.