PV Sindhu bags Singapore Open title: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 17, 2022, 03:04 pm 2 min read

Sindhu has won the Singapore Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@VootSelect)

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has beaten China's Wang Zhi Yi in the final of the Singapore Open on Sunday. The two-time Olympic medalist won 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 in three games to stun Zhi Yi. Zhi Yi had earlier overcome Japan's Aya Ohori in their semis clash. Meanwhile, Sindhu had beaten Japanese star Saena Kawakami 21-15 21-7 in a 32-minute semi-final clash. Here's more.

Sindhu has a 37-11 win-loss record in 2022. This was her 14th tournament of the year. Sindhu has won three titles this year - the Swiss Open, Syed Modi India International, and now the Singapore Open. Prior to the Singapore Open, she was ousted in the quarters of the Malaysia Masters. She had also suffered a quarter-final exit at the Malaysia Open before that.

Sindhu was in top form against Wang Zhi Yi. In terms of the H2H meetings, Sindhu has a 2-0 record against Zhi Yi. She had earlier beaten Zhi Yi in the All England Open Badminton Championships in 2022, claiming a 21-18, 21-13 win.

In the round of 16, Sindhu overcame Thuy Linh Nguyen 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 to reach the next round where she tamed Lianne Tan (21-15, 21-11). In the quarters, Sindhu beat Han Yue 17-21, 21-11, 21-19. In the semis, she overcame Saena in straight games.

Honors Sindhu has won 4 BWF World Tour titles

By winning the Singapore Open, Sindhu has now pocketed four BWF World Tour titles. She had won the BWF World Tour Finals in 2018 and followed that up with three titles in 2022. She has also been a five-time runner-up in BWF World Tour events. This was also her maiden Singapore Open win.