Singapore Open: PV Sindhu sets up Wang Zhi Yi clash

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 16, 2022, 03:48 pm 2 min read

Sindhu has reached the Singapore Open final (Photo credit: Twitter/@Pvsindhu1)

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu reached the final of the ongoing Singapore Open on Saturday. The two-time Olympic medalist beat Japanese star Saena Kawakami 21-15 21-7 in a 32-minute semi-final clash. Sindhu will face China's Wang Zhi Yi in the final. Zhi Yi went on to overcome Japan's Aya Ohori in their semis clash. She claimed a routine 21-14, 21-14 win.

2022 How has Sindhu performed in 2022?

Sindhu has a 36-11 win-loss record in 2022. She is currently playing her 14th tournament this year. Sindhu has won two titles this year - the Swiss Open and the Syed Modi India International. Prior to the Singapore Open, she was ousted in the quarters of the Malaysia Masters. She had also suffered a quarter-final exit at the Malaysia Open before that.

Do you know? A 3-0 H2H record over Saena

In terms of the H2H meetings, Sindhu now has a 3-0 record against Saena. She beat Saena in the 2018 China Open and 2017 Sunrise India Open previously.

Information Sindhu's next opponent is Zhi Yi

Sindhu's next opponent is Wang Zhi Yi. In terms of the H2H meetings, Sindhu has a 1-0 record against Zhi Yi. She beat Zhi Yi in the All England Open Badminton Championships in 2022, claiming a 21-18, 21-13 win.

Match Sindhu brushes past Saena in the quarters

In this lop-sided match, Sindhu gained impetus from the start and dominated the proceedings. World number 38 Saena couldn't control the shuttle and was forced to make errors aplenty. However, Saena fought back and made Sindhu work for every point. Sindhu gained a 18-14 lead and then saw out the first game. The second game was easier as Sindhu forced Saena in making mistakes.

Information Sindhu's road to the final

In the round of 16, Sindhu overcame Thuy Linh Nguyen 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 to reach the next round where she surged ahead of Lianne Tan (21-15, 21-11). In the quarters, Sindhu beat Han Yue 17-21, 21-11, 21-19. And now in the semis, she overcame Saena.