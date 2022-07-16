Sports

Who is Ireland batter Harry Tector? Decoding his stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 16, 2022, 03:21 pm 2 min read

Tector smashed 108 against New Zealand in the third ODI (Source: Twitter/@cricketireland)

Ireland's middle-order batter Harry Tector once again shone against New Zealand, this time in the third ODI. He slammed a valiant 108 as the Irishmen attempted to chase a mammoth 361. The hosts fell short by a solitary run in what turned out to be a cracking run-chase. Nevertheless, Tector finished as the leading run-scorer of the three-match series. Here are the key stats.

Tector has been a revelation for Ireland in white-ball cricket.

Before the recently-concluded New Zealand ODI series, the right-handed batter made his mark in the T20I series against India at home.

He scored 64* and 39 in the two games, respectively.

Tector, who made his international debut in 2019, has featured in 57 internationals for Ireland so far.

Knock His knock in the third ODI

Tector played exceptionally well on yet another occasion against the Kiwis. He ran a single off Mitchell Santner to record his second ODI century. The middle-order batter clobbered seven fours and five sixes before being bowled out by Santner. Tector topped the runs column with 225 of them at an incredible average of 75.00. The right-handed batter slammed two tons in the series.

Information A record partnership for Tector

The duo of Paul Stirling and Tector added a record 179 runs for the third wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is the highest partnership by Irish batters in ODIs against New Zealand. Notably, it is their sixth-highest partnership for any wicket in 50 overs cricket.

Stats A look at his career stats

In a career spanning nearly three years, Tector has represented Ireland in 34 T20Is and 23 ODIs. The 22-year-old has racked up 643 and 895 runs in the two formats, respectively. Tector averages 47.10 in ODIs and has smashed two centuries and seven half-centuries. He owns three fifties in the shortest format. Tector also has 2,227 List A and 1,281 T20 runs.

Information Tector rose in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings

In the latest ICC ODI Rankings for batters, Tector gained 10 places to number 34. He rose in the rankings after slamming his maiden ODI ton in the series opener against New Zealand, earlier this month.