Delhi CM's bungalow renovation tender canceled for 'administrative reasons'

A tender for the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's official residence has been canceled. The Public Works Department (PWD) of the city canceled the ₹60 lakh tender for "administrative reasons." The cancellation notification was issued three days after tenders were to be opened. The project included electrical work, installation of 14 air conditioners, TVs worth ₹9 lakh, and light fittings costing an additional ₹6 lakh.

Residence details Gupta was allotted her official residence in early June Gupta, a first-time MLA and unexpected choice for CM after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landslide victory in February elections, was allotted her official residence on Raj Niwas Marg in Delhi's Civil Lines area. She had to wait nearly 100 days for the allotment, which was made in early June. The properties were allotted for her term as chief minister.

Residence choice Gupta did not occupy Kejriwal's bungalow Gupta had chosen not to occupy the bungalow that was previously occupied by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP had accused Kejriwal of spending taxpayer money on lavish renovations at his official residence, dubbing it a "sheeshmahal." A Central Public Works Department report released in October 2024 highlighted "luxurious renovations" and the installation of "high-end appliances" at the reconstructed bungalow.