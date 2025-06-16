Swiggy is down: Users unable to place orders, track deliveries
What's the story
Swiggy, one of the leading online food delivery services in India, is facing a major outage right now.
The disruption started around 2:46pm and users are unable to place their orders and track deliveries.
The outage has affected people in several major cities across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
Impact
What problems are users facing?
Downdetector's data shows that about 55% of users are unable to access the app while 37% of them are stuck at checkout. A smaller percentage (8%) is having trouble with order tracking on Swiggy.
Reactions
Users are now complaining on X
As the app remains down, users have taken to social media platform X to vent their frustrations.
One user wrote, "Is swiggy down? don't know if my order went through or no. the help section isn't accessible either."
Another user said, "Is Swiggy down? Can't complete my order, none of the payment methods are working. Even reinstalled the app."