BlackBerry Classic might make a comeback—this time with Android
What's the story
The iconic BlackBerry Classic, known for its physical keyboard and business-centric design, could be making a comeback. However, this time it will be under a new avatar called the Zinwa Q25.
The revival is being spearheaded by Chinese company Zinwa Technologies. The updated version will retain the retro charm of the original BlackBerry Classic (also known as the Q20), but with modern specifications and features.
Device details
BlackBerry experience with Android 13 at its core
The Zinwa Q25 will feature a square 720x720 touchscreen, a physical keyboard, an LED notification light, and the classic BlackBerry-style body.
But that's not all. The device will run on Android 13, giving users access to today's apps and features while retaining the BlackBerry experience many people still miss.
It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space.
Specifications
Will cost around $400
The Zinwa Q25 will also pack a 3,000mAh battery, a 50MP main camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter.
It will support all global 4G LTE bands and come with NFC, USB-C port, headphone jack, microSD support for storage expansion, and a single SIM slot.
The device is expected to be priced around $400.
If successful in the market, Zinwa plans to revive more classic BlackBerry models like Passport and KEYone similarly.
Unique features
Trackpad for cursor control
The Zinwa Q25 will not get Android 14 or newer versions, but the company has promised regular updates for bug fixes and small improvements.
One of its most interesting features is the trackpad, which will work just like the original—either as a cursor or a directional pad depending on how you use it.
This unique blend of nostalgia and modernity makes it an exciting prospect for BlackBerry fans.