Jio goes down: Users unable to make calls, browse internet
What's the story
Reliance Jio is facing a major service disruption across India today.
The outage is affecting mobile internet, JioFiber, and voice connectivity for users in many cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.
According to Downdetector data, 54% of the complaints were related to mobile internet issues, while 27% were about JioFiber problems, and 19% involved mobile network issues.
Widespread impact
Outage affects users in multiple cities
The outage has affected users in several major cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, as well as Chandigarh.
Downdetector reported an unusual spike in complaints, far exceeding the normal volume for this time of the day.
The platform only confirms an outage when the number of problem reports goes well beyond its normal baseline.
Problems
Users report issues
Many users have taken to social media platform X to report issues with Reliance Jio services.
"Jio network down in Kerala, India for the last 10 minutes. Phones not getting registered on network. Possible cyber attack?," commented one user, while another said, "Jio sim and broadband everything down in kerala... @reliancejio @JioCare #jio #Jiodown."
Awaiting statement
Jio hasn't issued any official statement
As of now, Reliance Jio has not issued an official statement regarding the widespread service disruption. The company will likely address these issues and provide necessary updates as soon as possible.
The outage highlights the challenges faced by telecom companies in maintaining uninterrupted connectivity for their customers across different regions of India.