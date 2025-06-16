What's the story

NASA and ISRO are set to launch their first joint satellite mission, NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), in a few days.

The $1.5 billion project will be launched on June 18 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre near Chennai.

The nearly three-tonne satellite comes with a 12-meter radar antenna and can detect changes on Earth's surface down to the centimeter level in almost real time, regardless of weather conditions or time of day.