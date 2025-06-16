Why Germany and others are banning Microsoft Office 365
What's the story
Microsoft Office, a staple in homes, schools, and offices worldwide, is facing restrictions in government systems in certain European regions.
The move comes as governments seek greater control over their data.
In Germany's Schleswig-Holstein state, the government has decided to ditch Microsoft Teams and other software for official use.
The shift will affect some 30,000 employees including police officers and judges who will now use open-source alternatives like LibreOffice and Open-Xchange within months.
Data security
Germany's decision fueled by data security concerns
The German government's decision is mainly driven by the desire to keep its data safe and stored within the country.
"We're done with Teams," Schleswig-Holstein's digital minister Dirk Schroedter said.
He added that the Ukraine war has made countries realize they need to be more independent not just in energy but also in technology.
Political factors
Fears of US tech access restrictions driving Denmark's switch
Denmark is also following Germany's lead by replacing Microsoft Office with LibreOffice. Major cities like Copenhagen have already started the transition.
The move comes amid fears that political tensions, particularly with the US, could one day prevent access to essential tools and data.
There were reports that Microsoft allegedly blocked a senior international prosecutor from accessing his email after political pressure from the US.
Cost factor
Rising costs also prompting countries to consider alternatives
The rising cost of Microsoft software has also prompted countries like Denmark to consider a switch.
In Copenhagen, the price of Microsoft software increased by a whopping 72% in just five years.
This financial burden, along with the desire for data security and independence from major US tech companies, is driving these nations toward open-source alternatives.