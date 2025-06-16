What's the story

Microsoft Office, a staple in homes, schools, and offices worldwide, is facing restrictions in government systems in certain European regions.

The move comes as governments seek greater control over their data.

In Germany's Schleswig-Holstein state, the government has decided to ditch Microsoft Teams and other software for official use.

The shift will affect some 30,000 employees including police officers and judges who will now use open-source alternatives like LibreOffice and Open-Xchange within months.