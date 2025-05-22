What's the story

Houston-based Axiom Space has successfully conducted an internal Flight Readiness Review (FRR) for its upcoming Ax-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission is slated to launch on June 8 at 9:11am EDT (6:41pm IST) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It will be conducted using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a multinational crew aboard a brand-new Dragon spacecraft.

The crew members are confirmed, and all systems are ready for Axiom's most research-intensive mission yet.