NASA fires diversity chief despite title change to protect her
What's the story
Neela Rajendra, former Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), has been removed from her newly created role as head of the "Office of Team Excellence and Employee Success."
This comes despite an apparent title change to insulate her from President Trump's executive order that terminated federal DEI initiatives.
The news was first reported by the Washington Free Beacon.
DEI cuts
Rajendra's dismissal follows 2024 DEI staff reductions
Rajendra had earlier escaped the cuts in 2024, when almost 900 DEI employees at NASA were laid off.
In March that year, NASA dissolved its diversity department after President Trump signed an executive order banning such programs in agencies under the executive branch.
However, the agency assigned Rajendra a new title with the same duties, the Washington Free Beacon reported.
Responsibilities
Rajendra's new role included overseeing JPL "affinity groups"
On March 10, NASA said in an email that Rajendra would be the "Chief of the Office of Team Excellence and Employee Success."
This office was responsible for monitoring JPL "affinity groups," including the "Black Excellence Strategic Team."
In her LinkedIn profile, Rajendra described herself as the chief of this new office, dedicated to "unlocking our potential to Dare Mighty things TOGETHER."
Impact
Rajendra's contributions to NASA's diversity efforts
Rajendra was key to NASA's diversification, including pushing the "Space Workforce 2030" pledge to hire women and minorities.
In a 2022 presentation, she argued "extreme deadline[s]" prevented "inclusion" goals, according to the Beacon.
Despite playing a major role in NASA's diversity, the agency didn't respond to The Post's request for comments on her firing.