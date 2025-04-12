Indian living in US? Now carry an ID 24/7
What's the story
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a new policy.
It mandates that all immigrants, including legal workers, students, and even green card holders, must carry their identification documents at all times.
The move comes after a court ruling upheld a Donald Trump administration directive to more strictly enforce immigrant registration.
This is only applicable to non-citizens aged 18 and above.
Scope
What about children?
As per the new order, children of these immigrants will have to get re-registered and provide fingerprints to the government, within 30 days after they turn 14.
The policy was further strengthened when US District Judge Trevor McFadden threw out a legal challenge against it, saying the plaintiffs couldn't prove standing.
Opposition
Immigration advocate criticizes new directive
The mandate has triggered criticism from immigration advocates.
Nicholas Espiritu, Deputy Legal Director at the National Immigration Law Center, said he was disappointed over the ruling.
He warned it would "force people into an impossible choice between registering and risking immediate deportation or refusing and facing penalties."
DHS has made it clear there will be "no sanctuary for noncompliance," signaling a major increase in immigration enforcement.