Ukraine war could see partitioning like Berlin post-WW2: US envoy
What's the story
Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump's envoy to Kyiv, has suggested a possible partitioning of the country similar to Berlin's division post-World War II.
As Russia has still not agreed on a truce, Kellogg said Ukraine could be divided into zones of control.
British and French troops would make up a "reassurance force" in the west, while Russian forces would take over the east, he envisioned.
Trump's warning
Trump urges Russia to expedite peace process
Ahead of US-Russia talks, Trump sent out a stern warning to Putin on his Truth Social platform.
He urged Russia to "get moving," citing the high death toll as thousands die weekly in the ongoing war.
Trump condemned the conflict as "terrible and senseless" and claimed that it wouldn't have happened during his presidency.
The United States President's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Putin talked for over four hours, discussing aspects of a potential Ukrainian settlement.
International support
Ukraine's allies pledge record military support
Ukraine's allies pledged a record $24 billion in additional military support for Kyiv, accusing Putin of stalling US-led ceasefire negotiations.
British Defense Secretary John Healey criticized Putin for rejecting a full ceasefire while continuing attacks on military and civilian targets in Ukraine.
The meeting, attended by over 40 countries, was jointly convened by the UK and Germany, but the US did not attend in person.
Defense request
Zelenskyy urges focus on air defense amidst ongoing conflict
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked military allies to focus on air defense, asking for 10 more Patriot systems.
He said Russian attacks showed how Moscow wasn't willing to adopt any realistic and effective peace proposals.
Separately, he said Ukraine was ready to buy more air defense systems and talked to Trump about it.
The government also plans to strengthen air defenses with additional funds for electronic warfare.
Mineral wealth talks
US and Ukraine discuss mineral wealth access amidst tensions
US and Ukrainian officials met last Friday to discuss a US proposal for access to Ukraine's mineral wealth.
But prospects for a breakthrough seemed slim due to the meeting's "antagonistic" atmosphere.
Tension stemmed from the Trump administration's latest draft proposal being more extensive than the initial version.
Despite these challenges, discussions were confirmed by a Treasury Department spokesperson who described them as "technical in nature."
Drone warfare
Russia and Ukraine exchange drone fire
Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry said its air defenses shot down 13 Ukrainian drones in half an hour.
The Ukrainian Air Force also claimed it had downed 24 drones and said another 13 were probably downed due to electronic warfare countermeasures.
This comes after Ukraine announced plans to strengthen its air defenses, including additional funding for electronic warfare measures.
Mercenary involvement
Chinese citizens fighting for Russia in Ukraine
US officials have disclosed that more than 100 Chinese nationals are fighting for Russia against Ukraine.
These are mercenaries with no direct connections to China's government.
However, it was confirmed that Chinese military officers have been fighting the war behind Russian lines with Beijing's approval, in order to gain tactical lessons from the conflict.