What's the story

Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump's envoy to Kyiv, has suggested a possible partitioning of the country similar to Berlin's division post-World War II.

As Russia has still not agreed on a truce, Kellogg said Ukraine could be divided into zones of control.

British and French troops would make up a "reassurance force" in the west, while Russian forces would take over the east, he envisioned.