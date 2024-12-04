Summarize Simplifying... In short The United Nations is seeking $47 billion in aid for 2025, marking its fourth largest appeal ever, but is facing reluctance from donors amid global crises.

Last year's appeal fell short, with only 43% of the needed funds raised, leading to drastic cuts in aid services.

The situation is further complicated by potential aid cuts from Western states and the fact that crises are now lasting longer, averaging 10 years. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The initiative will focus on 32 countries

UN seeks $47B aid for 2025; donors reluctant amid crises

By Snehil Singh 05:26 pm Dec 04, 202405:26 pm

What's the story The United Nations (UN) has appealed for $47 billion in aid for 2025 to help around 190 million people affected by conflict and starvation. The initiative will focus on 32 countries, including Sudan, Syria, Gaza, and Ukraine, it said. Tom Fletcher, the new UN aid chief, called the current situation "an unprecedented level of suffering," stressing, "The world is on fire, and this is how we put it out."

Funding challenges

UN's 2025 aid appeal excludes millions due to funding limitations

The $47 billion appeal marks the fourth largest in the history of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). However, Fletcher admitted it leaves out roughly 115 million people whose needs cannot be realistically funded. He emphasized the need to focus on those in dire need and be "really ruthless" in prioritizing aid.

Funding shortfall

UN's 2024 aid appeal faces funding shortfall

The UN's 2024 appeal was initially pegged at $56 billion but later lowered to $46 billion amid waning donor interest. Even with the reduction, it is only 43% funded, one of the lowest rates on record. The US has contributed over $10 billion, making up nearly half of the funds received. This funding gap has compelled aid workers to make tough choices like slashing food assistance by 80% in Syria and reducing water services in cholera-hit Yemen.

Aid concerns

Concerns over potential aid cuts from western states

Concerns have been raised over possible aid cuts from Western states, including the top donor, the US. Incoming President Donald Trump had previously maintained UN aid budgets during his first term but halted some other UN spending. Aid officials now fear possible reductions under his administration. Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refugee Council expressed concern over global attitudes toward humanitarian aid, warning political developments might not favor continued support.

Crisis duration

Crises now lasting longer, averaging 10 years: OCHA data

Another challenge is that crises now last longer than before, averaging 10 years (OCHA data). WHO's Mike Ryan said some states are entering a "permanent state of crisis." The European Commission and Germany are the second and third largest donors to UN aid budgets this year. However, Danish Refugee Council's Charlotte Slente warned Europe's contributions may be uncertain as funds shift toward defense priorities in a more fragile world.