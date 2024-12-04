Summarize Simplifying... In short A recent poll reveals that 60% of Canadians have an unfavorable view of India, likely due to accusations of foreign interference and crime ties by Ottawa.

Despite this, 64% support cautious trade negotiations with India, driven by concerns over potential trade wars under the incoming US administration.

The survey was conducted by Angus Reid Institute

60% Canadians view India unfavorably, reveals poll

What's the story A recent survey conducted by the Angus Reid Institute and the Asia-Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) has shown that 60% of Canadians now hold an unfavorable view of India, according to the Hindustan Times. This is a sharp increase from a previous 26%. The survey also indicated a decline in favorable views from 56% in January 2020 to merely 26% today.

Diplomatic tensions

Allegations against India impact Canadian public opinion

The change in perception is thought to be associated with Ottawa's accusations against New Delhi of foreign interference and ties to violent crime in Canada. Vina Nadjibulla, Vice President of Research and Strategy at APF Canada, emphasized this shift in the last two years. She told HT, "When Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy came out two years ago, India was noted as a critical partner... In the course of basically just less than two years we're seeing a completely different picture."

Trade ties

Canadians support cautious trade negotiations with India

However, 64% Canadians still support cautiously reopening trade negotiations for a free trade agreement with India. This sentiment is partly driven by concerns over potential trade wars and tariffs under incoming US President Donald Trump, the report said. The survey also revealed skepticism about the handling of Canada-India relations by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. Around 39% believe Ottawa is not managing the relationship well compared to 32% who think otherwise.

Strained relations

Diplomatic rift intensifies between Canada and India

The diplomatic row between the two countries intensified after Trudeau's September last year statement of "credible allegations" connecting Indian agents to the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. The relations worsened further after Ottawa in October accused six Indian diplomats and officials of being involved in violent criminal acts in Canada, resulting in their withdrawal by New Delhi and the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats.