All Indian diplomats 'put on notice' by Canada
Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, over their alleged involvement in the 2023 assassination of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last week. The remaining Indian diplomats have been put "clearly on notice," said Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. She warned them against endangering Canadian lives and drew parallels between India's actions and those of Russia, citing links between Indian diplomats and serious offenses such as homicides and intimidation in Canada.
'Level of transnational repression cannot happen on Canadian soil'
"That level of transnational repression cannot happen on Canadian soil. We've seen it elsewhere in Europe. Russia has done that in Germany and the UK and we needed to stand firm on this issue," Joly said in Montreal. When asked if other Indian diplomats will be expelled, Joly replied, "They are clearly on notice. Six of them have been expelled including the high commissioner in Ottawa....we won't tolerate any diplomats that are in contravention of the Vienna convention."
Canada accuses Indian diplomats of targeting Sikh separatists
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have publicly accused Indian diplomats of targeting Sikh separatists without evidence. They allege that these diplomats shared information about the separatists with their government, which was then allegedly passed to Indian organized crime groups. This led to violent acts against activists in Canada, including drive-by shootings, extortions and even murder, they said,
US echoes Canada's allegations against Indian officials
The United States has also made similar allegations against Indian officials. The US Department of Justice announced charges against an Indian government employee for a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader in New York City. Reportedly, the plot was part of a series of planned politically motivated murders in North America. India has dismissed these accusations as absurd and politically motivated, especially with elections in Canada around the corner.