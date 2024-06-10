Next Article

Kelly Clarkson turns down 'American Idol' judge role

By Tanvi Gupta 10:51 am Jun 10, 202410:51 am

What's the story Kelly Clarkson, the first winner of American Idol, has confirmed she will not be joining the show as a judge following Katy Perry's recent departure. She addressed this during the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards, stating her commitment to her children as the primary reason. The songstress emphasized maintaining a work-life balance and spending quality time with her kids, which influenced her decision against joining the American singing reality show.

'I promised my kids...'

"I can't do that, only because I promised my kids," said Clarkson in an interview with ET. "I was like, 'I wanna be there as much as I possibly can,' and it would put me in LA, and that's why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team," she added. Notably, Clarkson—now hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show—relocated her talk show to New York City after leaving NBC's The Voice after its 23rd season.

'That's the reason...It's my kiddos'

Clarkson further explained that her decision to decline the American Idol role was primarily influenced by her children. She expressed, "I wanted a life for us. And we enjoy the park every day and we enjoy each other." "As a parent—people get this—you only get so much time until they don't want to hang out with you. That's the reason (I can't do Idol). It's my kiddos."

Search for Perry's replacement on 'American Idol' continues

To recall, Perry announced her exit from American Idol in February, after a six-year tenure as a judge, to "explore the world" and possibly "create new music." Her co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have suggested potential replacements like Meghan Trainor and Jelly Roll, but no official decision has been made yet. Richie expressed his thoughts on the qualities their new colleague should possess, emphasizing "confidence and self-awareness."

When Perry candidly discussed 'expectations' from her successor

Meanwhile, Perry, too, shared her hopes for the qualities the new American Idol judge should possess. "The qualities I hope for are someone that is honest," she reportedly said, adding, "Someone constructive with their words. Someone who is leading with their heart...and isn't afraid to speak their mind and isn't afraid if sometimes that's polarizing, isn't afraid of negative comments, isn't afraid of getting booed." To note, Season 22 concluded in May with Abi Cater crowned as the winner.