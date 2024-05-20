Next Article

Abi Carter crowned winner of 'American Idol' Season 22

By Tanvi Gupta 10:50 am May 20, 202410:50 am

What's the story The 22nd season of the popular singing competition, American Idol, concluded with Abi Carter being crowned as the winner. The grand finale aired on ABC on Sunday night (local time). The event kicked off with finalists Jack Blocker, Carter, and Will Moseley paying tribute to their mentor Hollywood singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi by performing Livin' on a Prayer and Legendary, alongside Bon Jovi himself.

Solo acts

Finalists showcased individual performances

Each finalist showcased their talent by performing individual Bon Jovi songs. Moseley chose It's My Life, Blocker sang I'll Be There for You, and Carter performed Bed of Roses. In the second round, Moseley sang My Town, Blocker performed All My Ex's Live in Texas, and Carter interpreted Somewhere. Before the final announcement, Blocker was eliminated from the competition, leaving Moseley and Carter as the top two finalists.

Final announcement

Carter declared 'American Idol' Season 22 winner

After three hours and a second round of voting by viewers, Carter was declared the winner of American Idol Season 22. Moseley secured second place in this highly competitive season. Carter, the 21-year-old artist from California, joined a list of previous champions which includes Kelly Clarkson (winner of Season 1), Ruben Studdard (winner of Season 2), and Carrie Underwood (Season 4). To note, Iam Tongi emerged as the champion of Season 21 which concluded on May 21, 2023.

Special moments

Celebrations and farewells marked 'American Idol' finale

Following her victory, Carter reprised her rendition of Billie Eilish's Academy Award-winning song What Was I Made For? Speaking to Billboard when the top 10 was announced, Carter previously stated, "I want to be an artist. I've never felt so passionately about something." "I went to school and got a psychology degree because I figured if I can't express my emotions through something artistically, maybe I can just help other people express their emotions."

Perry's departure

Meanwhile, Katy Perry bid farewell to 'American Idol'

The night was also marked by Katy Perry's departure from the show after seven seasons as a judge. Perry, who joined American Idol in 2018, became emotional throughout the night at mentions of it being her last show. She performed What Makes a Woman with third-place finalist Blocker. The Top 12 ladies also honored Perry by performing a medley of her hits, including Teenage Dream, and Dark Horse. ABC has not yet announced who will replace Perry in Season 23.

Carter's words before finale

Know more about Carter and her background

Earlier, 21-year-old Carter said, "I have been a fan of American Idol my entire life." "I've been telling myself since I was a kid, when I got old enough, I would do it. So, I guess this is just me doing it." She was a student at California State University, San Bernardino and graduated summa cum laude in May 2023 with an undergraduate degree in Psychology.