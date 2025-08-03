Minor earthquake rattles New York City, epicenter in New Jersey
What's the story
A minor earthquake struck the New York metropolitan area on Saturday night. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a magnitude of 3.0 for the quake. The epicenter was located in Hasbrouck Heights, a suburb of New Jersey, less than 11km west of Central Park, at a depth of approximately 9.98km.
Public reaction
Tremor felt in Brooklyn
Residents in New York's Brooklyn borough reported feeling only a brief tremor, describing it as a slight swaying. However, social media platforms were soon abuzz with reports from others who felt the quake. The Empire State Building's official account on X (formerly Twitter) humorously reassured everyone with a post that read: "I AM FINE."
Previous incidents
Earthquake milder than 1 that hit earlier in week
The recent earthquake was milder than a 4.8-magnitude quake that hit Tewksbury, New Jersey, a little farther west of the city. The earlier quake was more powerful and likely had a greater impact on the region. These minor tremors are not uncommon for the area, which has experienced similar seismic activities in the past.