Minor earthquake rattles New York City, epicenter in New Jersey
The earthquake had a depth of approximately 10km

By Snehil Singh
Aug 03, 2025
11:58 am
What's the story

A minor earthquake struck the New York metropolitan area on Saturday night. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a magnitude of 3.0 for the quake. The epicenter was located in Hasbrouck Heights, a suburb of New Jersey, less than 11km west of Central Park, at a depth of approximately 9.98km.

Public reaction

Tremor felt in Brooklyn

Residents in New York's Brooklyn borough reported feeling only a brief tremor, describing it as a slight swaying. However, social media platforms were soon abuzz with reports from others who felt the quake. The Empire State Building's official account on X (formerly Twitter) humorously reassured everyone with a post that read: "I AM FINE."

Previous incidents

Earthquake milder than 1 that hit earlier in week

The recent earthquake was milder than a 4.8-magnitude quake that hit Tewksbury, New Jersey, a little farther west of the city. The earlier quake was more powerful and likely had a greater impact on the region. These minor tremors are not uncommon for the area, which has experienced similar seismic activities in the past.