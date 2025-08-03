Minor earthquake rattles New York City, epicenter in New Jersey

Residents in New York's Brooklyn borough reported feeling only a brief tremor, describing it as a slight swaying. However, social media platforms were soon abuzz with reports from others who felt the quake. The Empire State Building's official account on X (formerly Twitter) humorously reassured everyone with a post that read: "I AM FINE."

Previous incidents

Earthquake milder than 1 that hit earlier in week

The recent earthquake was milder than a 4.8-magnitude quake that hit Tewksbury, New Jersey, a little farther west of the city. The earlier quake was more powerful and likely had a greater impact on the region. These minor tremors are not uncommon for the area, which has experienced similar seismic activities in the past.