Apple v/s Apple Cinemas: What the trademark fight is about

Apple has filed a lawsuit against a small movie theater chain, Apple Cinemas, over alleged trademark infringement. The complaint was filed in a Massachusetts federal court on Friday. Apple's attorneys claim that "Apple Cinemas is knowingly and intentionally using the name Apple to sow confusion for its own benefit." The lawsuit targets all locations of Apple Cinemas and Sand Media Corp Inc., a company associated with the chain.

Expansion concerns Apple Cinemas was warned about potential consumer confusion Founded in 2013, Apple Cinemas had a limited presence in the Northeastern US until last month when it opened a theater in San Francisco. The complaint alleges that the chain is looking to expand nationwide, including near Apple's headquarters and retail stores. This prompted Apple to take legal action. "Faced with defendants' plan to expand to 100 theaters nationwide," the complaint reads, "Apple has no alternative but to file this lawsuit."

Resolution efforts Attempts to resolve the issue without court action were unsuccessful The lawsuit alleges that Apple made several attempts to resolve this issue without going to court. However, these efforts were unsuccessful. The complaint claims that the companies behind Apple Cinemas were warned multiple times about the potential for consumer confusion, but they continued with their plans. Examples of people mistaking Apple Cinemas for an Apple-owned business have been cited in comments on various news articles and social media posts.

Trademark issues USPTO denied trademark applications for 'Apple Cinemas' The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) was the first to warn Apple Cinemas. In October 2024, it denied Sand Media Corp Inc.'s trademark applications for "Apple Cinemas" and "ACX — Apple Cinematic Experience," citing potential confusion with Apple's existing trademarks. The complaint states that Apple has strong trademark rights related to a broad range of goods and services, including movie distribution.