In short Simplifying... In short Kamala Harris, of Indian origin, has entered the US Presidential race against Donald Trump, potentially becoming the first Indian-origin and female President.

Speculation is rife about her VP pick, with top contenders being Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Harris's Indian identity is expected to significantly influence the election outcome. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kamala Harris poised for 2024 presidential bid

Kamala joins presidential race: Her career, running mate, Indian connection

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:57 pm Jul 22, 202402:57 pm

What's the story Hours after United States President Joe Biden announced his decision to step down from the 2024 race, Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her gratitude on X, saying she was "honored to have...President's endorsement...my intention is to earn...win this nomination." As the first woman, the first Black person, and the first person of South Asian descent to serve as VP, Harris is poised to break even more historical barriers. Let's take a look at her career and potential running mates.

Early years

Born to Indian mother

Born in California, Kamala Devi Harris is of Indian origin through her mother, Shyama Gopalan, a Tamil biologist. Her father, Donald J Harris, is a Jamaican-American professor. Following her parents' divorce, Harris moved with her mother and sister to various schools before choosing Howard University for her bachelor's degree. She graduated with a degree in political science and economics.

Career path

Harris's journey in law and politics

After pursuing law, Harris became a member of the bar association in 1990 and began her career as a deputy district attorney in California. In 2003, she was elected as the district attorney of San Francisco. She served two terms as the elected attorney general of California in 2010 and 2014. By 2017, Harris had become a junior US Senator from her state.

Senate tenure

Harris's achievements, advocacy in Senate

Harris became the second African American and first South Asian woman to serve in the Senate. She gained recognition for her support for tax and health reforms, citizenship for immigrants, and gun control laws. In 2020, she ran for the US presidential elections but withdrew in favor of Democratic nominee Biden who later chose her as his Vice President.

Presidential race

Harris's historic presidential bid

Harris now faces former US President Donald Trump in her bid for presidency. If she wins the nomination and subsequently the presidency, she would be both the first Indian-origin and first woman President of the United States. Her Indian identity is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming elections, especially as Republican Vice President nominee JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, is also of Indian origin.

Speculation

Senator Mark Kelly emerges as top VP pick

With Harris entering the US Presidential race, speculation about her VP pick has begun. Among the names is Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, who put an X post soon after Biden's endorsement, saying, "Kamala Harris is the right person to defeat Donald Trump and lead the country into the future." Elected in December 2020 to complete John McCain's term, Kelly is a Navy veteran and former NASA﻿ astronaut.

Potential running mate

North Carolina Governor's name also in mix

Another potential running mate for Harris is North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who has also endorsed her. With a background in law, Cooper served as Attorney General from 2000 before becoming Governor in 2016 and winning re-election in 2020. He has combated the opioid crisis, launching North Carolina's first Opioid Action Plan in 2017, and helped create the state's first children's health insurance initiative. It remains to be seen who Harris's VP pick would be.