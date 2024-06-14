In brief Simplifying... In brief The US-backed ceasefire proposal between Israel and Hamas has hit a roadblock, with both sides expressing dissatisfaction and reluctance to commit.

Uncertainty looms over fate of Gaza hostages

Hamas official says 'no idea' how many Israeli hostages alive

By Chanshimla Varah 04:40 pm Jun 14, 202404:40 pm

What's the story The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has left the fate of 120 hostages in Gaza uncertain, with a top Hamas official telling CNN that they have "no idea" how many are still alive. The interview came as the United States blamed Hamas for rejecting a cease-fire proposal, which is nearly identical to the one Hamas proposed last month. Any potential peace agreement hinges on these hostages' release, alongside demands for a permanent ceasefire and complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Ceasefire talks

Hamas expresses dissatisfaction over proposed ceasefire plan

However, Hamas official Osama Hamdan expressed dissatisfaction with the latest ceasefire proposal. He stated that Hamas requires "a clear position from Israel to accept the ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from Gaza, and let the Palestinians determine their future by themselves." Hamdan also mentioned that they are ready to discuss a fair deal regarding prisoner exchange. Negotiations over this US-backed proposal have recently intensified but stalled after Hamas submitted its response.

Negotiation stalemate

US Secretary of State expresses frustration over Hamas's response

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has voiced frustration over Hamas's decision to submit "numerous changes" to the proposed ceasefire plan, some of which went "beyond positions (Hamas) had previously taken." The UN Security Council-approved plan outlines a phased approach, including a six-week ceasefire and partial Israeli withdrawal. However, Hamdan expressed concerns over Israel's commitment to the second phase of the deal and insisted on a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Commitment uncertainty

Israel yet to publicly commit to proposed ceasefire plan

Israel has also not yet formally committed to the deal, despite the White House's constant emphasis that it was an Israeli idea that the government had accepted. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently stated that the war will not end until Hamas is eliminated. At the same time, Blinken asserted that Netanyahu had "reconfirmed" his support for the proposal and placed blame for stalled negotiations on Hamas.

Humanitarian crisis

Gaza conflict triggers massive displacement and casualties

The conflict in Gaza started on October 7 after Hamas terrorists killed over 1,200 people and took approximately 250 hostages taken from Israel into Gaza. Israel's response was swift, declaring war on Hamas and launching an intense campaign of bombardment followed by a ground invasion. This operation has led to over 37,000 deaths. But Hamdan expressed no regret for the attack in October, telling CNN that it was "a reaction against the occupation" and pointing the finger at Israel.