The conflict in Gaza began on October 7, after Hamas killed roughly 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 hostages during its attacks on Israel. The Jewish nation responded by launching a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, killing over 26,000 Palestinians so far. The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict also triggered a significant humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

South Africa's allegations against Israel

South Africa has asked the ICJ to deliver an interim ruling on the matter and intervene in the issue due to the increasing death toll and the ongoing destruction in Gaza. While accusing the Jewish nation of having the aim to "destroy the population of Gaza," South Africa has suggested an immediate halt to the Israelite military's offensive in the strip.

Israel's response

On the other hand, Israel has so far played down all the allegations leveled by South Africa. Moreover, the Jewish nation's legal team alleged that it was acting in self-defense and only doing what it had to protect its citizens after the October 7 attacks. It also argued that a ceasefire would leave them at the mercy of the terrorist group, which was dedicated to Israel's destruction.

When will the ruling be announced?

The ICJ is scheduled to announce its ruling at 5:30pm (1:00pm local time) on Friday. Moreover, the emergency ruling will serve as a "restraining order" against the Jewish nation until a final verdict can be delivered in the lawsuit. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier vowed to destroy Hamas and asserted that Israel won't stop its Gaza offensive "until it achieves complete victory."