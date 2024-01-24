Context

Why does this story matter?

The conflict in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip began on October 7, after the terror group killed almost 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on Israel. The Jewish nation responded with a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, killing over 23,200 Palestinians so far. In November, 105 hostages, mostly Israeli civilian women and children, were freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. However, around 130 hostages are still held captive in Gaza.

Details

Israel proposes 2-month truce

TheWSJ report follows claims that Israeli leaders have proposed a two-month cease-fire in exchange for the release of all hostages in Gaza. Mediators say that Hamas has responded to the Israeli proposal. The proposal sought to secure the release of all civilian hostages in exchange for a three-month cease-fire, the partial departure of Israeli soldiers from certain parts of Gaza, and Palestinian citizens' freedom of movement within the enclave.

What Next?

Israeli skepticism and diplomatic efforts

The latest development, however, does not guarantee an imminent deal, and the discussions may still fail, the WSJ reported. Israeli officials remain skeptical of a potential breakthrough, but they are willing to continue talks with their Egyptian and Qatari counterparts regarding the conditions of a possible compromise. According to Cairo officials, the terrorist group also "expressed openness" to a deal to release all remaining women and children, excluding women soldiers taken into Gaza.

Insights

Impact of conflict on Gaza's residents

The war has caused immense suffering for Gaza's 2.2 million residents, many of whom are now displaced and facing shortages of food, medicine, and clean water. Palestinian authorities report that over 25,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began. These figures do not differentiate between combatants and civilians.