Israel-Gaza war: Protesters accuse Alec Baldwin of supporting Israel

By Aikantik Bag 02:30 pm Dec 19, 202302:30 pm

Alec Baldwin gets into a verbal brawl with anti-Israel protesters

Alec Baldwin found himself in the middle of an anti-Israel protest in New York City on Monday. As the actor walked near West 29th Street, protesters accused him of supporting Israel and criticized his career. NYPD officers stepped in to escort the actor away from the scene. Baldwin responded to the accusations by saying, "No, I support peace for Gaza." However, one protester replied with, "Go f— yourself."

Baldwin was 'aggressively' approached: Source

The incident was caught on video and went viral, sparking various reactions. Some social media users defended Baldwin, calling the protesters' actions harassment. Others expressed concern about the potential for violence at future events, with one user predicting, "I fear a massive brawl is going to erupt at one of these events in the near future." A source close to Baldwin revealed that he was "aggressively" approached and had no intention of attending the protest.

Baldwin didn't hold back

When asked if the Rust actor condemned Israel's actions, he expressed his wish for peace in Gaza. However, this answer was met with derision. Then Baldwin said, "You ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question, and I'll answer your question." In the midst of the chaos, he finally managed to slip away through a door. As he left, a man shouted, "Your career's tanking by the way."

