Terrorism a global phenomenon: Israel envoy on 26/11 anniversary

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:09 pm Nov 26, 202301:09 pm

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Sunday labeled the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai as a "horrendous" event that disrupted public lives. While calling terrorism a global phenomenon, Gilon said nations around the world have to join hands to fight against it. Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the memory of which continues to send shockwaves and linger in the collective memory of the country.

Gilon backs PM Modi's stance against terrorism

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Gilon echoed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on terrorism and asserted that Israel will always back India in the fight against terrorism. "As PM Modi said rightly so, terrorism is a global phenomenon. Countries and free people of the world have to join hands and efforts in order to fight it," he said.

Israeli official draws similarities between Hamas and 26/11 attacks

Furthermore, Gilon drew similarities between the 26/11 attacks and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7.﻿ "It's a horrendous phenomenon when people come into your safe haven, to your houses in Mumbai to disrupt the life, to create panic. They wanted panic; they wanted to transmit it - exactly like Hamas," he said. The Israeli official also added that the aim of the terrorists isn't only to kill but to create panic among the surviving.

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Mumbai terror attacks

Meanwhile, PM Modi remembered the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks on Sunday in his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat. Calling it an unforgettable event, Modi labeled the attacks "most heinous." "Terrorists had shaken Mumbai and the entire country. But, it is India's capability that we recovered from that attack, and now we are also crushing terrorism with full courage," he added.

Recalling horrors of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

On November 26, 2008, a team of 10 terrorists carried out coordinated terror attacks on the streets of Mumbai and sent shockwaves across the country and the globe. Terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) entered the country's financial capital on the night of November 26, killing nearly 166 individuals and injuring 300 others over four days. Notably, six Jews were also among the people killed during the attacks.

Arrest of LeT terrorist Ajmal Kasab and his hanging

While nine of the 10 LeT terrorists were killed, lone survivor Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab was apprehended alive. In May 2010, Kasab was officially handed the death penalty and was hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune almost two years later.