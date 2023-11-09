Intense clashes between Israel, Hamas forces on Gaza City streets

By Prateek Talukdar 11:03 am Nov 09, 202311:03 am

Israeli forces are clashing with Hamas fighters at close quarters on the streets of Gaza City

Around 70% of Gaza's population has been displaced as Israeli forces clash with Hamas fighters at close quarters on the streets of Gaza City. Israel said on Wednesday that it has surrounded the Gaza chief of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, who is allegedly isolated and trapped in a bunker. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again rejected the growing calls for a ceasefire.

Why does this story matter?

The war entered its 34th day on Thursday, with the Palestinian Ministry of Health reporting that Israel has killed 10,569 people in Gaza, of whom 40% are children. On October 7, Hamas launched a three-pronged attack on Israel, killing 1,400 people and taking around 240 hostages. Israeli forces have divided Gaza into two parts and are pushing to capture Gaza City.

Clashes taking place near Al-Shifa Hospital

The clashes are taking place near Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza. Israel claims that the main command center of Hamas is located in and under the hospital complex, and senior Hamas leaders are using it as a shield. Both Hamas and the hospital staff reject these allegations. Previously, Israel bombed an ambulance convoy near the hospital, killing 15 people.

Hamas using underground tunnels to ambush Israeli tanks

Israeli forces said they have destroyed around 130 tunnel shafts in Gaza since the beginning of their ground operation. The network of tunnels is reportedly continuing to pose resistance, especially to Israeli tanks that are being ambushed. Israel estimates Hamas to have a fighting force of approximately 20,000 to 30,000 members. It claims that Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza.

No reduction in territory of Gaza: Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israel not to reoccupy Gaza once the war ends, while Netanyahu has already declared that Israel will govern the Palestinian enclave indefinitely after the war. He said, "No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza," adding the need for "some transition period."

Danger of the spread of infectious diseases in Gaza: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that as fighting has escalated, there is an increased risk of infectious diseases spreading quickly due to intense overcrowding amid disrupted health, water, and sanitation services in Gaza. The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the number of deaths in Gaza showed that there is something "clearly wrong" with Israel's tactics.